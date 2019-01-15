Filed Under:Jared Polis, Kindergarten, State Budget

DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis says education is a top priority, including free full-day kindergarten for all children in Colorado. On Tuesday, he released his proposed budget outlining how he plans to pay for it.

Polis’ plan calls for spending $227 million a year on kindergarten. The money would come from local property taxes and savings from other areas.

dsc 0358 Gov. Jared Polis Releases Plan To Pay For Full Day Kindergarten

(credit: Ben Warwick/CBS)

Polis also proposes $1.3 million to explore how Colorado can import prescription drugs from Canada.

He also hopes to increase state employees salaries by three percent. Polis will discuss his budget proposal on Wednesday.

