WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – It’s a scene that caught Andy Lewis off guard Saturday evening.

“We were just going on a date night and then we see that, and we’re like, ‘Okay, yeah. We got to stop,’” Lewis told CBS4 of seeing two vehicles on fire on Highway 34 near Weld County Road 17.

More than just stop, Lewis and his wife rushed over to the crash scene as intense flames poured out of a pair of crunched vehicles.

“I was hearing them exploding,” Lewis said. “I was like, ‘It could explode completely at any second.”

Despite the fiery danger, Lewis along with his wife joined a handful of other good Samaritans who stopped to help the drivers involved. One of those strangers told Lewis he had to break open the window of a vehicle to get the unconscious driver out. Lewis didn’t hesitate to jump into action, too.

“I saw one of the drivers just on the ground, and she’s unconscious and people are tending to her,” he said. “My wife was one of them that was able to tend to her, and I was able to talk to the other driver, too. She was in a state of shock.”

Lewis said he just did what he could to keep that woman calm.

“I didn’t do much, just a simple, ‘Here’s my coat. It’s cold out,’” he said. “I could tell she was shivering.”

Perhaps it was a small gesture to Lewis, but it was part of a big act of kindness by a group of strangers doing whatever they could to help until first responders from Greeley arrived.

“I’m not a hero or anything,” Lewis told CBS4. “I’m about doing the right thing no matter what. If I were in that situation, I’d hope people would do the same thing for me, too.”

Greeley police are still investigating the crash. One of the victims remains in the hospital.