DENVER (CBS4) – Rockies fans have only had a few days to cope with the loss of D.J. LeMahieu, the team’s second baseman. LeMahieu is set to leave the team and start a new chapter with the New York Yankees.

The free agent, two-time All Star and three-time Gold Glove winner agreed to a two-year contract worth $24 million.

The 30 year old from California thanked the team and the fans for the last seven seasons.

I'm very thankful for the opportunity to have been with amazing Rockies teammates, coaches/staff and fans for an incredible 7 years. Thank you!! I’m excited to start the next chapter with the great Yankee organization. I couldn't have landed in a better spot. Let's get it — DJ LeMahieu (@DJLeMahieu) January 15, 2019

On Monday, the Rockies shared their message to LeMahieu.

LeMahieu, 30, hit .276/.321/.428 last season with 15 home runs for the Rockies, and hit .348 in 2016 earning him the National League batting title.