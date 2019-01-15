  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Rockies, DJ LeMahieu, New York Yankees

DENVER (CBS4) – Rockies fans have only had a few days to cope with the loss of D.J. LeMahieu, the team’s second baseman. LeMahieu is set to leave the team and start a new chapter with the New York Yankees.

gettyimages 988417152 LeMahieu Says Goodbye To Rockies Fans After 7 Seasons

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 30: DJ LeMahieu #9 of the Colorado Rockies is congratulated by Trevor Story #27 of the Colorado Rockies after scoring on pass ball from third base during the fourth inning against pitcher Kenta Maeda #18 of the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on June 30, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

The free agent, two-time All Star and three-time Gold Glove winner agreed to a two-year contract worth $24 million.

gettyimages 995775156 master LeMahieu Says Goodbye To Rockies Fans After 7 Seasons

DENVER, CO – JULY 10: DJ LeMahieu #9 of the Colorado Rockies is congratulated in the dugout after scoring during the third inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field on July 10, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

The 30 year old from California thanked the team and the fans for the last seven seasons.

On Monday, the Rockies shared their message to LeMahieu.

LeMahieu, 30, hit .276/.321/.428 last season with 15 home runs for the Rockies, and hit .348 in 2016 earning him the National League batting title.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s