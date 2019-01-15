Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Rockies fans have only had a few days to cope with the loss of D.J. LeMahieu, the team’s second baseman. LeMahieu is set to leave the team and start a new chapter with the New York Yankees.
The free agent, two-time All Star and three-time Gold Glove winner agreed to a two-year contract worth $24 million.
The 30 year old from California thanked the team and the fans for the last seven seasons.
On Monday, the Rockies shared their message to LeMahieu.
LeMahieu, 30, hit .276/.321/.428 last season with 15 home runs for the Rockies, and hit .348 in 2016 earning him the National League batting title.