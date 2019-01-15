FRISCO, Colo. (CBS4)– Authorities have released the name of the suspect who was involved in Monday’s shooting with Frisco police officers. He has been identified as Derek Perry Baker, 33.

The shooting happened at the Whole Foods parking lot on Lusher Court.

Police took Baker into custody after the shooting. Initials calls to 911 stated there was someone acting erratically in the store.

Town of Frisco Police Chief Tom Wickman stated in a media release, “With the suspect in police custody, there is no current threat to the community regarding this incident.”

No officers were hurt in the shooting. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is investigating.