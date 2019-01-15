Filed Under:Legos, The Brick Bar

DENVER (CBS4) – Looking for a reason to play with Legos while drinking your favorite beverage? This will be your chance.

brick bar2 copy 1 For Adults Only: Brick Bar Serves Up Cocktails, 1 Million Lego Bricks

(credit: Brick Bar)

The infamous Brick Bar is coming to Denver June 7, 8 and 9. The pop-up bar will be built with more than one million Lego bricks.

The bar will have sculptures made completely from Lego bricks and extra ones for people to created their own.

lego2 For Adults Only: Brick Bar Serves Up Cocktails, 1 Million Lego Bricks

(credit: Brick Bar)

There will also be local DJs spinning tunes all day. If that’s not enough fun for you, the three-day event includes building competitions for prizes, a table tennis competition on a Lego-built table plus much more.

lego For Adults Only: Brick Bar Serves Up Cocktails, 1 Million Lego Bricks

(credit: Brick Bar)

Organizers say the location is still up in the air right now. Limited tickets will be $25 per person and will be on a first come, first served basis.

brick bar burgers copy For Adults Only: Brick Bar Serves Up Cocktails, 1 Million Lego Bricks

(credit: Brick Bar)

The Brick Bar has popped up in some big cities, including London.

LINK: The Brick Bar

The Brick Bar is not affiliated with the Lego company.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s