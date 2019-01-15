DENVER (CBS4) – Looking for a reason to play with Legos while drinking your favorite beverage? This will be your chance.

The infamous Brick Bar is coming to Denver June 7, 8 and 9. The pop-up bar will be built with more than one million Lego bricks.

The bar will have sculptures made completely from Lego bricks and extra ones for people to created their own.

There will also be local DJs spinning tunes all day. If that’s not enough fun for you, the three-day event includes building competitions for prizes, a table tennis competition on a Lego-built table plus much more.

Organizers say the location is still up in the air right now. Limited tickets will be $25 per person and will be on a first come, first served basis.

The Brick Bar has popped up in some big cities, including London.

LINK: The Brick Bar

The Brick Bar is not affiliated with the Lego company.