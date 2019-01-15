DENVER (CBS4) — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing Florida teenager who may be on her way to Colorado with a man. Dayna Dilauro, 17, was last seen at her home in Fort Pierce, Florida, on Dec. 16.

“She may have been abducted,” the organization stated on Facebook.

Family members suspect that Dilauro may be in the company of a man and the two may be travelling to the Denver area. Investigators have not released any information about the man. There was no information available about how they might be travelling.

Investigators say Dilauro is 4-foot-9 and weighs 83 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information, call 911 or 1-800-THE-LOST or the Fort Pierce Police Department at 1-772-461-3820