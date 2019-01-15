Filed Under:Dayna Dilauro, Denver, Florida, Fort Pierce, National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

DENVER (CBS4) — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing Florida teenager who may be on her way to Colorado with a man. Dayna Dilauro, 17, was last seen at her home in Fort Pierce, Florida, on Dec. 16.

dayna dilauro Teen Who May Have Been Abducted Could Be Headed To Denver With Man

Dayna Dilauro (credit: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

“She may have been abducted,” the organization stated on Facebook.

Family members suspect that Dilauro may be in the company of a man and the two may be travelling to the Denver area. Investigators have not released any information about the man. There was no information available about how they might be travelling.

Investigators say Dilauro is 4-foot-9 and weighs 83 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

dayna dilauro 2 Teen Who May Have Been Abducted Could Be Headed To Denver With Man

Dayna Dilauro (credit: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

If you have any information, call 911 or 1-800-THE-LOST or the Fort Pierce Police Department at 1-772-461-3820

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s