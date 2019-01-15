  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Best State To Retire, WalletHub

DENVER (CBS4) – A new survey finds Colorado is the third best state to retire. WalletHub tallied numbers across multiple categories such as affordability, health-related factors and overall quality of life.

Of those categories, factors like elderly food insecurity, accessibility to public transportation, quality of public hospitals and tax-friendliness on pensions and social security income.

Source: WalletHub

Colorado, however, ranked 46th for the number of people aged 65 and older.

deer and denver Colorado Ranks 3rd Best State To Retire

Deer grazing with Denver as a backdrop (credit: Shannon Lukens)

Florida and South Dakota took the first and second spots, respectively. New Hampshire and Virginia rounded out the top 5.

Kentucky was ranked the worst place to retire.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s