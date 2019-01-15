DENVER (CBS4) – A new survey finds Colorado is the third best state to retire. WalletHub tallied numbers across multiple categories such as affordability, health-related factors and overall quality of life.

Of those categories, factors like elderly food insecurity, accessibility to public transportation, quality of public hospitals and tax-friendliness on pensions and social security income.

Colorado, however, ranked 46th for the number of people aged 65 and older.

Florida and South Dakota took the first and second spots, respectively. New Hampshire and Virginia rounded out the top 5.

Kentucky was ranked the worst place to retire.