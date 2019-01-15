  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS4 News at 10
    01:14 AMComics Unleashed
    01:44 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By Jamie Leary
Filed Under:Colorado Agriculture, Colorado Farmers, Colorado Growers Association, Government Shutdown

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Federal employees may be the hardest hit by the government shutdown, but there is growing concern among Colorado farmers. Many of them were able to access federal loans in the month of January, but if the shutdown persists, the much-needed aid will be delayed.

farmer shutdown 6pkg.transfer frame 1117 Colorado Farmers Could Be In A Lurch If Shutdown Persists

(credit: CBS)

“Our income comes in a period of three months, right?” Dave Eckhardt of Eckhardt Farms said. “The last few months of the fall and after that, if you didn’t have enough to make any money, you need money to live on so those people that are borrowing money from the FSA, from the federal government, they need access to funds and the shutdown could possibly be a situation where they aren’t able to get those.”

farmer shutdown 6pkg.transfer frame 847 Colorado Farmers Could Be In A Lurch If Shutdown Persists

Dave Eckhardt (credit: CBS)

Eckhardt is a fourth generation farmer and President of the Colorado Growers Association. He is working on setting up the farm for a fifth generation, but says things aren’t getting easier. The shutdown isn’t helping.

farmer shutdown 6pkg.transfer frame 337 Colorado Farmers Could Be In A Lurch If Shutdown Persists

“You know, the last four or five years have been pretty miserable in ag (agriculture), so you hope for a turnaround.”

Eckhardt Farms is fortunate enough it doesn’t have to rely on federal assistance, but he knows others in Colorado do. He says many just don’t want to talk about it.

“You hope from an organizational standpoint we can help them in anyway we can to get through this shutdown. It’s difficult to know everybody’s business not everybody wants to share, you know?”

Eckhardts current concern is with the USDA reporting, or lack thereof. The shutdown means the USDA is not compiling the data which farmers, like Eckhardt, use to determine what to plant for the upcoming season.

farmer shutdown 6pkg.transfer frame 457 Colorado Farmers Could Be In A Lurch If Shutdown Persists

(credit: CBS)

“If there’s going to be a big shift to corn because soybeans have been hit so hard by the tariff situation, obviously more acres in a depressed market doesn’t mean better prices, so you start to look for other crops whether it’s dry beans in our situation or sugar beets or more onions.”

Planting season is just three months away.

“If this thing creeps into March, obviously all of us will have a little more of an effect felt.”

farmer shutdown 6pkg.transfer frame 667 Colorado Farmers Could Be In A Lurch If Shutdown Persists

(credit: CBS)

While he doesn’t anticipate a huge impact for consumers, he says the longer the shutdown, the larger the impact for farmers who are already struggling.

“You know, growers are concerned. Every year that you farm and don’t make money, you farm equity away and as the farming population ages, you’ve got people that probably should be retiring and moving to Arizona or enjoying themselves, but they continue to farm and you worry about everybody finding themselves in a position where you hang on too long.”

Jamie Leary

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s