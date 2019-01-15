(CBS4) – As the top four point-producers in the NFL were advancing to the conference championship round for the first time ever, C.J. Anderson was making the most of his second, third … no, fourth chance. The Rams (14-3) won thanks to a 273-yard rushing effort that included 123 yards and two touchdowns from Anderson, who howled afterward, “I’m just old and fat.”

The Broncos jettisoned his fat contract in the spring with Anderson coming off his first 1,000-yard season, even though the running back that helped them win Super Bowl 50 had relatively few miles on his football odometer.

The Panthers picked him up but then decided not to share many of Christian McCaffrey’s snaps with Anderson before cutting him late in the season. Anderson signed with his hometown Oakland Raiders but he was inactive for one game before they, too, waived him.

The Rams needed a fill-in after star Todd Gurley II buckled a knee in December, and Anderson quickly picked up his phone and L.A.’s playbook.

He rumbled for 299 yards and two TDs on 43 carries for a whopping 7-yard average over the final two regular-season games. Then, with Gurley back, Anderson ran all over the Cowboys, giving him 422 yards and four TDs on 66 carries for a 6.3-yard average.

“I think the last two weeks without Todd, he showed what he can do,” Rams quarterback Jared Goff said. “Then, this week, having both of them is special and it gives you a real dual-threat of backs and different backs. … It’s just been a really good combo.”

Anderson allows the Rams to take their own 1-2 backfield punch into the NFC championship against the Saints (14-3), who have running backs Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram to share their rushing load.

“I think C.J.’s done a great job since he’s gotten here and then, obviously, we know what a special player Todd is,” Rams coach Sean McVay said after Gurley ran 16 times for 115 yards and a TD against Dallas. “… I think they are a nice complement to each other.”

Anderson, 27, could have given up after three teams that didn’t even make the playoffs gave up on him in 2018.

Instead, he’s salvaged a career and surely has general managers salivating at the thought of his impending free agency this spring.

“I guess it was a good thing I got hurt,” cracked Gurley.

By ARNIE STAPLETON, AP Pro Football Writer

