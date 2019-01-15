DENVER (CBS4) – Alpine Banks of Colorado is helping federal employees affected by the partial government shutdown — now in its 25th day. Those employees are not getting paid during the shutdown.

The organization is giving furloughed workers a loan equal to one month of their regular salary. Then, they will have six months after the shutdown ends to pay it back. The loan is interest free.

“There are other avenues to help, but most of them take four to six weeks, and these are people who need help yesterday. So we’ve tried to speed the process as quickly as possible,” said Matt Teeters, the Regional President of Alpine Bank.

The bank set aside $5 million for the program.

Here is a partial list of other businesses helping out furloughed federal employees in Colorado.