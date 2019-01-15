DENVER (CBS4) – Alpine Banks of Colorado is helping federal employees affected by the partial government shutdown — now in its 25th day. Those employees are not getting paid during the shutdown.
The organization is giving furloughed workers a loan equal to one month of their regular salary. Then, they will have six months after the shutdown ends to pay it back. The loan is interest free.
“There are other avenues to help, but most of them take four to six weeks, and these are people who need help yesterday. So we’ve tried to speed the process as quickly as possible,” said Matt Teeters, the Regional President of Alpine Bank.
The bank set aside $5 million for the program.
Here is a partial list of other businesses helping out furloughed federal employees in Colorado.
- Lucha Cantina restaurant in Littleton is offering complimentary meals from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. daily for furloughed workers.
- Ent Credit Union: 90-day 0 percent interest single-pay loan up to their monthly payroll deposit with Ent (maximum loan amount $7,500)
- Elevations Credit Union: Interest-free personal loans equal to the member’s monthly net pay
- Credit Union of Denver: Providing payment deferrals, specific loans with first 30 days of 0 percent interest
- Sunwest Educational Credit Union: Allowing payment deferrals, specific loans with first 30 days of 0 percent interest
- Metrum Community Credit Union: 0 percent six-month loan offered to those affected
- Denver B-Cycle: Free for federal workers during the government shutdown
- AT&T/DirectTV: For customers affected by the shutdown, you are eligible for flexible payment options to keep your service running (phone, TV, and internet)
- Crafty Fox Taphouse and Pizzeria: Show federal ID, get free pepperoni pizza and drink, with a limit of one meal per employee, Jan. 10 to the end of the day Wednesday, Jan. 16. 3901 Fox St, Denver
- Punch Bowl Social, S. Broadway & Stapleton: offering a 25 percent discount on all food, beverages and games to any federal government employee starting Jan. 11 and running until the shutdown is over.