DENVER (CBS4) – When John Elway fired Vance Joseph, he said the next head coach of the Denver Broncos would be …

Someone with proven greatness on one side of the ball …

“The game in the NFL is changing, but I believe that the things that are still about what football is all about, to me, is what Vic Fangio is all about.” – John Elway

Someone skilled in the art of x’s and o’s …

“There’s a lot of tremendous coaches that are great at x’s and o’s. But Vic’s background on the defensive side is unmatched.”

Someone with that “it” factor …

“The one thing that stood out to me in his interview was he talked about “death by inches” … I believe Vic is exactly what we need.”

Fangio certainly fits the bill. Except, he’s never been a head coach. Well, that’s because he’s been waiting for his perfect fit …

“If a good situation ever arose and I matched what a certain team was looking for, I’d be all in. I believe I’ve found that here and I’m all in,” Fangio told the media in his introductory press conference.

I sat down with Fangio after his opening presser to find out a little more about his plans in Denver.

Romi Bean: Coach, you said this job was the right fit for you, but why are you the right fit to be the head coach of the Denver Broncos?

Vic Fangio: I think John and the Broncos organization were looking for somebody that excelled on one side of the ball, and they weren’t closed off to defense. It’s been common these days to hire offensive coaches, John wasn’t that way. John felt good about the research he did on me. John felt good about me after we interviewed. I really think he feels good about him and I working together. So, it has to be a good fit, and this just seems like a good fit.

RB: Jim Mora said you know how to get the best out of your players. When you look at a guy like Von Miller, how do you get even more out of Von Miller?

VF: Just coach him better. Just keep coaching him and coaching him and challenging him.

RB: What can Broncos fans expect from a Vic Fangio Broncos team?

VF: Hopefully what they’ll say if they’re knowledgeable is this team plays hard, they play tough, they play physical, and they play smart. If you’re doing all the other things but not playing smart, the other things will be for waste. Hopefully that’s what they’ll say.

RB: As you assemble your coaching staff what are the key things you’re looking for in your coaches?

VF: Teachers, No. 1. Guys that are great teachers. We have to teach these players our systems, the game of football, and teach them what is right and what is wrong.