PARKER, Colo. (CBS4)– It was a snow day for South Metro Fire Rescue crews. They took out their new snow-cat on the snow over the weekend.

south metro snowcat vo frame 60 Fire Crews Test New Snow Cat For Blizzard, Ice Rescues

(credit: South Metro Fire Rescue)

The new equipment will be used during blizzards or heavy snow to get first responders where they need to go. It will also be used in place of fire trucks and ambulances that can’t make it in treacherous conditions.

south metro snowcat vo frame 531 Fire Crews Test New Snow Cat For Blizzard, Ice Rescues

(credit: South Metro Fire Rescue)

Crews spent some time over the weekend testing out the snow-cat’s capabilities thanks to last week’s snow that stuck around for a few days.

