DENVER (CBS4)– One group is helping people living in Denver an inexpensive way to spruce up their yards. The Park People nonprofit is offering free and reduced cost trees for Denver Digs Trees.

For Denver residents, planting a tree in a public area like a sidewalk is free. For those who would like to plant one in their yard, trees are discounted.

It’s not planting season yet, but supplies are limited and applications are available now.

LINK: The Park People