DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Nuggets are red hot. The team sits atop the Western Conference, but in the midst of all the excitement, one player took time Monday to visit patients in the acute rehab unit at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.

Shooting guard Malik Beasley is impressive on the court, and he scored big with a fan from Aurora who has been hospitalized for three weeks now.

Malik Beasley: “Kirwin, how are you doing man?”

Kirwin Childs: “Great. How are you?”

Malik Beasley: “Fantastic. Happy belated birthday.”

They acted like old friends, but sports fan Kirwin Childs was in awe of Beasley, who’s already thriving with the team.

“I feel like I’m on top of the world right now. I want to keep it that way,” said Beasley. “We’re trying to bring a championship to the city.”

The player scored a big win on Sunday. His visit delighted Childs who was rushed to UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital on Christmas Eve.

“I was at a point where I couldn’t move the left side of my body,” Childs explained.

He had emergency spinal surgery on Christmas. He celebrated his 56th birthday in the hospital.

“Stay positive,” Beasley told him. The two talked about Childs’ family and Beasley’s baby boy on the way. Of course, the banter turned back to basketball.

Beasley: “You like Joker?”

Childs: “Joker seems like he’s having a blast.”

Beasley: “Joker’s having a blast.”

Childs is excited about the Nuggets.

“I like team ball and the Nuggets are playing team ball right now, and they’re just rocking it,” he told CBS4 Health Specialist Kathy Walsh.

The 22-year-old player told Childs he enjoys visiting fans.

“Seeing the smile on your face, that’s what gets me going,” Beasley said.

The personable pro left on a high note.

“If you need anything let them know. Tell them it’s on me!” Beasley said.

Childs drives at Denver International Airport for a rental car company. He is a deacon in his church and the choir director.

He figures he has months of rehabilitation ahead. Beasley told Childs he’ll get him to a Nuggets game. If they stay hot, who knows, that could be enough to speed his recovery.