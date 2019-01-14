DENVER (CBS4) – For several weeks Matthew Castelli and his wife have been waiting to go back to work.

“We’re looking at how do we make ends meet if it gets to the end of the emergency fund. That means we’re dipping into our 401k,” he told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

He and his wife are lawyers for the Environmental Protection Agency and have been furloughed because of the partial government shutdown. They worry about mounting bills, their mortgage and student loans.

“My wife and I both work at the EPA to protect the environment and human health, not the Democratic environment or Republican human health. We just go there to do our jobs,” Matthew said.

The Castelli’s say there is a phone line they can call each day to get an update on the shutdown, but mostly they’ve been told to simply watch the news.

They say they’re currently looking into any assistance programs that might be able to help them weather the shutdown. The Castelli’s say their next paychecks are in the hands of politicians.

“I think it’s the stress of not knowing where your next paycheck, your wife’s next paycheck is going to come from… that would be stressful for anyone.”