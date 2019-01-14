GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – A woman hurt in a crash in Greeley on Saturday night remains hospitalized on Monday night. Greeley police have not announced charges for the woman accused of hitting the vehicle.

Investigators say the victim was parked on the side of Highway 34 at County Road 17 because of car troubles. They say another woman slammed into the vehicle and both vehicles ended up in the intersection.

Both vehicles also caught fire. Investigators are also looking into witness accounts that a good Samaritan pulled the victim out of her black Jeep.

Investigators say the woman at fault told them she looked down to reach for her coffee cup before the crash.

Names have not been released by police.