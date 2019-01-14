  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBull
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS4 News at 10
    View All Programs
Filed Under:County Road 17, Greeley Police, Highway 34, Weld County

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – A woman hurt in a crash in Greeley on Saturday night remains hospitalized on Monday night. Greeley police have not announced charges for the woman accused of hitting the vehicle.

Investigators say the victim was parked on the side of Highway 34 at County Road 17 because of car troubles. They say another woman slammed into the vehicle and both vehicles ended up in the intersection.

hwy43 crash 10vo.transfer frame 0 Police Release Few Details Of Serious Crash On Highway 34

(credit: CBS)

Both vehicles also caught fire. Investigators are also looking into witness accounts that a good Samaritan pulled the victim out of her black Jeep.

Investigators say the woman at fault told them she looked down to reach for her coffee cup before the crash.

Names have not been released by police.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s