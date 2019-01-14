DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado’s Congressional delegation talked about the federal government shutdown at Denver International Airport on Monday morning. They say there is a plan to get the government running again, but say Republican leadership won’t let that happen.

Sen. Michael Bennet joined other Democrat representatives in Congress to talk about the solution being considered in Congress. He was joined by Rep. Diana DeGette, Ed Perlmutter, Jason Crow and Joe Neguse.

“This is a travesty what our country is facing right now. There’s no reason why this government should be shut down over the president’s temper tantrums. It’s now been 24 days, that’s a record. We’ve got employees all over Colorado, on the Western Slope to the Eastern Plains that are out of work because of what he has done. I just met somebody a minute ago at air traffic control who worked throughout the holidays and on Friday received a paycheck for 77 cents. Every single person who is down there, working and checking these bags, is working without a salary because of what’s happened in Washington. This is something that Congress could solve today,” said Bennet.

“Mitch McConnell should put a bill on the floor that the Senate has voted for unanimously, and reopen the government. And if the president vetoes it, the House of Representatives would override that veto tomorrow and the United States Senate would override it the day after that. While the United States has shutdown, China has landed a spacecraft on the dark side of the moon and is doing all kinds of things to fill the vacuum that we have left,” said Bennet. “This is a self-inflicted wound by the President of the United States and it should end.”

“The House has passed legislation which was previously passed by the U.S. Senate. The Republican Senate has already passed this, the House has passed this, Mitch McConnell could bring it up today, it could pass, we could reopen the government today. Your House delegation is going from this press conference to fly back to Washington D.C. and demand just that. It’s getting to the point where it’s way beyond the issue of Donald Trump and his wall. It’s getting to the point of the safety of every single passenger who is flying through this airport,” said DeGette.

“In my district, we have thousands and thousands of federal employees who are furloughed or working without pay. IRS agents, EPA, NREL, we have thousands of employees who are serving this country and we need to get this government back open,” said Perlmutter. “The president obviously has thrown several temper tantrums now about border security and we’re all about border security. We’ll sit down and work it out with him. But it’s got to be his way or the highway at the expense of federal employees.”