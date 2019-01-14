  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Office Of Economic Development, Temporary Mortgage Assistance Program, Temporary Rental and Utility Assistance Program

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver city officials announced a plan to help furloughed government workers pay their mortgages. The Temporary Mortgage Assistance Program provides up to two months or up to $5,000 of mortgage payments.

If you’re interested, you can call the Mile High United Way’s 211 call center.

Last fall, the city started accepting applications for its Temporary Rental and Utility Assistance Program for renters. Furloughed workers can apply.

Denver Human Services will open at 7 a.m. Tuesday to support Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients impacted by the Federal Government shutdown, giving more time for residents who need to re-certify their eligibility by the noon on Tuesday, Jan. 15 deadline.

