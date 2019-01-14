  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denver B-Cycle, Denver Bike Sharing, Mike Pletsch

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver B-Cycle is lowering prices in an effort to meet the evolving demands of ride-sharing customers. Denver Bike Sharing announced on Monday B-Cycle’s Annual Access Pass price will drop to $75 from the current $95, and will now allow 60 minutes of free ride time per checkout, up from the 30 it has been since the company launched in 2010.

A new 3-Day Access Pass option is being offered, and will cost $19. That’s an $8 savings over the cost of three 24-hour passes ($9 per day).

denver b cycle pic Denver B Cycle Lowers Cost Of Annual Passes, Adds 3 Day Pass Option

(credit: CBS)

The cost of the Monthly Access Pass will remain at $15, but will increase the amount of time allowed per ride from 30 to 60 minutes. The 3-Day Access Pass costs slightly more than the monthly pass, but it only allows 30 minute rides per checkout, like the 24-Hour Pass.

Riders who exceed the limits, either 30 or 60 minutes, still pay the standard overtime fees of $5 per half hour.  Riders can ride for hours though by simply checking in a bike in the allotted time at a station, and then checking out another, and repeating that process until the end of their journey.

bcycle commuters pkg5 transfer1 Denver B Cycle Lowers Cost Of Annual Passes, Adds 3 Day Pass Option

(credit: CBS)

“Lower rates means our system is more economical and doubling the ride time means riders can travel much further on a single checkout, a step that truly expands the range for each ride,” said B-Cycle Executive Director Mike Pletsch.

B-Cycle riders made more than 344,000 trips and rode 733,000 miles in 2017, the last year for which ridership figures are available. B-cycle has 700 bikes at 89 stations around the city, from City Park to Mile High Stadium, from Cherry Creek to RiNo and the Highlands.

Note: Denver B-Cycle is offering free rides to federal employees during the partial government shutdown. Workers can scan their federal ID and request a code at info@denverbcycle.org or at Denver B-Cycle headquarters at 2737 Larimer Street.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s