DENVER (CBS4) – Denver B-Cycle is lowering prices in an effort to meet the evolving demands of ride-sharing customers. Denver Bike Sharing announced on Monday B-Cycle’s Annual Access Pass price will drop to $75 from the current $95, and will now allow 60 minutes of free ride time per checkout, up from the 30 it has been since the company launched in 2010.

A new 3-Day Access Pass option is being offered, and will cost $19. That’s an $8 savings over the cost of three 24-hour passes ($9 per day).

The cost of the Monthly Access Pass will remain at $15, but will increase the amount of time allowed per ride from 30 to 60 minutes. The 3-Day Access Pass costs slightly more than the monthly pass, but it only allows 30 minute rides per checkout, like the 24-Hour Pass.

Riders who exceed the limits, either 30 or 60 minutes, still pay the standard overtime fees of $5 per half hour. Riders can ride for hours though by simply checking in a bike in the allotted time at a station, and then checking out another, and repeating that process until the end of their journey.

“Lower rates means our system is more economical and doubling the ride time means riders can travel much further on a single checkout, a step that truly expands the range for each ride,” said B-Cycle Executive Director Mike Pletsch.

B-Cycle riders made more than 344,000 trips and rode 733,000 miles in 2017, the last year for which ridership figures are available. B-cycle has 700 bikes at 89 stations around the city, from City Park to Mile High Stadium, from Cherry Creek to RiNo and the Highlands.

Note: Denver B-Cycle is offering free rides to federal employees during the partial government shutdown. Workers can scan their federal ID and request a code at info@denverbcycle.org or at Denver B-Cycle headquarters at 2737 Larimer Street.