By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – The official snow measurement for the Denver metro area last Friday was a paltry 1.3 inches. While most neighborhoods along the Front Range area measured much more including more than 10 inches in the Castle Rock area, the only official measurement is taken at Denver International Airport. And at the airport they only measured 1.0 inch on Friday followed by 0.3 early Saturday morning.

denver 1 1 Last Weeks Snow Was Beneficial, We Still Need A Lot More

Copter4 view of Denver Monday morning (credit: CBS)

Nevertheless, the unusually heavy, wet snow for January was very welcomed even if it only put a small dent in our snow deficient this season.

1 7 Last Weeks Snow Was Beneficial, We Still Need A Lot More

Since the first measurable snow of the season in October, Denver has officially received 9.5 inches of snow. Normally through January 14 the Denver area receives almost 23 inches of snow so we’re running about 14 inches below normal. Our normal snowfall for the entire season is about 57 inches.

In terms of snow chances this week, the mountains will see some snow Tuesday night into Wednesday but Denver and the Front Range should remain completely dry. Our next chance for snow in the metro area should hold off until Friday afternoon and at this time it appears the Eastern Plains have better chance compared to the urban corridor.

5day Last Weeks Snow Was Beneficial, We Still Need A Lot More

