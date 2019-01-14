FREDERICK, Colo. (CBS4) – The home where Christopher “Chris” Watts murdered his family will be sold to the highest bidder at an auction scheduled for mid-April. Watts sentenced to life in prison for strangling his wife, Shanann, and smothering his daughters, Bella and Celeste, at their Frederick home last August.

Video evidence showed Watts leaving the same home in the early hours of August 13, 2018, with his family’s bodies in the back of his truck. He later disposed of his children in oil field containers, and buried his wife in a shallow grave nearby.

According to documents obtained by CBS4, Watts was notified his home would be sold at auction on April 17, 2019, at 10 a.m. The notice of foreclosure was sent to Watts, who is serving multiple life sentences for the murders of his wife, daughter and unborn son in a Wisconsin prison.

According to the combined notice, Watts purchased the home for $392,709.00 in 2013. He still owes $349,938.09.

Watts and his wife were experiencing financial difficulties leading up to the triple murder. Court documents obtained by CBS4 in August showed the couple was sued by their homeowner’s association for outstanding balances and debts.

In order to pay outstanding debts, the Watts home, located at 2825 Saratoga Trail, will be sold to the highest cash-paying bidder in April. The notice sent to Watts said the auction would take place at 1701 23rd Avenue, Suite 250, in Greeley.