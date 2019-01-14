AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Cowboys and rodeo queens made a special visit to Children’s Hospital Colorado on Monday. They took a break from the National Stock Show and Rodeo to visit with some patients and their families.

The children had fun learning some rodeo skills like roping and stick horse barrel racing. It was part of the annual fundraising campaign for patients at the hospital.

Dr. Jason Stonebeck and his wife Gin help host the program. Both have a background in the rodeo and still participate in team roping competitions.

“It’s about the kids, it’s about making sure they get to experience the stock show spirit that’s currently happening all over our community right now. And we want them to be as much apart of that,” said Gin Stonebeck.

This is the fifth year that children were treated to the rodeo experience.