DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Broncos announced they will hire Mike Munchak to fill their offensive line coaching position. Munchak was previously interviewed to be the team’s head coach.

gettyimages 459151254 Denver Broncos Hire Mike Munchak As Offensive Line Coach

Mike Munchak, offensive line coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers,(file photo credit: Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

“Munchak has spent 19 of his last 22 seasons guiding the offensive lines in Tennessee (1997-2010) and Pittsburgh (2014-18). He also served as the Titans’ head coach from 2011-13,” the Broncos said in a news release.

Munchak served as the offensive line coach for the Steelers. The team had the second-best sack rate during his career there.

During his 14-year tenure with the Titans, the O-line gave up the third-fewest sacks in the league.

