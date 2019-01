BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– A Boulder mom’s campaign to pay off school lunch debt is getting national attention. Kate Lacroix has raised $20,000 for Boulder Valley Schools.

After seeing someone else eliminate all the layaway debt at a store, Lacroix got the idea to do the same for the Boulder Valley School District lunch program.

Her ultimate goal is to raise $232,000. The Boulder Valley School District has set up a website where its accepting donations directly.