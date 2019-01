DENVER (CBS4)– Ariana Grande is rescheduling her Pepsi Center stop in Denver to perform at Coachella. All tickets for the previous show will be honored for the rescheduled date.

Grande had April 20 on the schedule for her “ɹnoʇ plɹoʍ ɹǝuǝʇǝǝʍS” for fans at the Pepsi Center. Instead, the pop star will perform at Coachella on April 14 and 21, according to her tour website.

Tickets sold for April 20 will be honored at the rescheduled show at the Pepsi Center on July 11.