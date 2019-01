ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters rushed to extinguish a house fire on Monday morning. The fire was confined to a home near 118th and Jamaica.

Fire crews from South Adams Fire were assisted by Brighton Fire Rescue. When they arrived, heavy smoke was coming from the home and the flames were visible from the second floor.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire. The house was unoccupied and there were no injuries.

What caused the fire is being investigated.