WICHITA FALLS, Texas (CBS4) — Police in Wichita Falls, Texas responded to a Walmart after getting calls about a woman riding around in an electric cart in the parking lot while drinking wine from a Pringles can.

Police say the woman had been riding around in the cart for about three hours drinking wine before they responded Friday morning, according to CBS affiliate, KAUZ.

Employees told police they wanted her banned from the store. Police found the woman at a restaurant nearby, and told her the news.

No arrests have been made.