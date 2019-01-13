DENVER (CBS4) – Mark your calendar for Sunday, Jan. 20, if you hope to see one of the most epic celestial shows of 2019. Best of all, you won’t have to stay up late or get up early to see it!

While a large part of the world will see the total lunar eclipse, the best viewing will be in North and South America. In Denver the eclipse will begin at 7:36 pm and will enter totality at 9:41 pm. The moon will be totally covered by Earth’s shadow for 1 hour and 2 minutes, ending at 10:43 pm.

Here’s a link for detailed times in Denver. Simply change the city if you’d like to see times where you live.

According to Space.com this will be the last total lunar eclipse until May 2021, and the last one visible from the United States until 2022.

So where does the name Super Wolf Blood Moon come from?



Supermoon – when a Full Moon is at perigee, or it’s closest approach to Earth

Wolf Moon – the name given to the January Full Moon

Blood Moon – the reddish tint during a lunar eclipse as sunlight is filtered and refracted by Earth’s atmosphere