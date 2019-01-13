  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    08:00 AMCBS News Sunday Morning
    09:30 AMFace the Nation
    10:00 AMThe NFL Today
    11:00 AMNFL Playoffs
    2:30 PMCollege Basketball
    View All Programs
By Chris Spears
Filed Under:2019 Supermoon, Blood Moon, Full Wolf Moon, Total Lunar Eclipse

DENVER (CBS4) – Mark your calendar for Sunday, Jan. 20, if you hope to see one of the most epic celestial shows of 2019. Best of all, you won’t have to stay up late or get up early to see it!

super blue blood moon Super Wolf Blood Moon Coming Jan. 20, Epic Eclipse To Last Over 1 Hour

(credit: CBS)

While a large part of the world will see the total lunar eclipse, the best viewing will be in North and South America. In Denver the eclipse will begin at 7:36 pm and will enter totality at 9:41 pm. The moon will be totally covered by Earth’s shadow for 1 hour and 2 minutes, ending at 10:43 pm.

Here’s a link for detailed times in Denver. Simply change the city if you’d like to see times where you live.

co super blue blood moon 6vo transfer frame 0 Super Wolf Blood Moon Coming Jan. 20, Epic Eclipse To Last Over 1 Hour

Super Blue Blood Moon (credit: CBS)

According to Space.com this will be the last total lunar eclipse until May 2021, and the last one visible from the United States until 2022.

So where does the name Super Wolf Blood Moon come from?

  • Supermoon – when a Full Moon is at perigee, or it’s closest approach to Earth
  • Wolf Moon – the name given to the January Full Moon
  • Blood Moon – the reddish tint during a lunar eclipse as sunlight is filtered and refracted by Earth’s atmosphere
    • bloodmoon10 denver astronomical society member ron pearson in evergreen to our fb Super Wolf Blood Moon Coming Jan. 20, Epic Eclipse To Last Over 1 Hour

    A total lunar eclipse and Blood Moon in April 2015. (credit: Denver Astronomical Society member Ron Pearson of Evergreen)

    Chris Spears

    Comments

    Leave a Reply

    Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

    Gravatar
    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s