DENVER (CBS4) – A weak weather system will move from Arizona into northern New Mexico Sunday and it will bring about 12 hours of light snow to the region. In Colorado the most snow will fall in the southern and southwest San Juan Mountains.

Places such as Pagosa Springs, Durango and Telluride could pick up anywhere from 2 to 6 inches of snow before midnight on Monday. A winter weather advisory has been issued for the area.

No major travel issues are anticipated but travel could be slow and slick over some of the passes including Red Mountain Pass and Wolf Creek Pass.