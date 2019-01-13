GEORGETOWN, Colo. (CBS4) – Drivers hit the ice for a decades-old tradition in Georgetown. Last year, the warm winter kept them off Georgetown Lake.

This year, they were ready to ride ice Colorado style: think NASCAR, but on an icy lake.

“First reaction people have is what’s going on? Are you guys crazy?” Lisa Lannerd, an organizer of Our Gang Ice Racing, said.

What started four decades ago is now a growing and popular sport for participants and spectators alike.

“Back in the 70s a group of guys with some Jeeps started playing around on some lakes. They started making a more formal and getting some rules and some organization,” Lannerd explained.

On the 17-inch thick ice over the lake, dozens of vehicles competed using four wheels and some superior driving abilities.

“We have four wheel drive and all wheel drive vehicles. We race a bracket where heads up against two drivers and winner moves to the next round,” Lannerd added.

The Our Gang Ice Racing is a nonprofit and doesn’t do this to make any profit. They do it to just afford to rent the ice and pay the insurance company next year.

For the racers it’s more than just beating the opponent, it’s about making sure this tradition continues.