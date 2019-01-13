  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    7:00 PMGod Friended Me
    8:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    9:00 PMMadam Secretary
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    View All Programs
By Matt Kroschel
Filed Under:Georgetown, Georgetown Lake, Our Gang Ice Racing

GEORGETOWN, Colo. (CBS4) – Drivers hit the ice for a decades-old tradition in Georgetown. Last year, the warm winter kept them off Georgetown Lake.

georgetown ice races 5pkg.transfer frame 186 Decades Old Tradition Cruises On Georgetown Lake

(credit: CBS)

This year, they were ready to ride ice Colorado style: think NASCAR, but on an icy lake.

“First reaction people have is what’s going on? Are you guys crazy?” Lisa Lannerd, an organizer of Our Gang Ice Racing, said.

georgetown ice races 5pkg.transfer frame 643 Decades Old Tradition Cruises On Georgetown Lake

(credit: CBS)

What started four decades ago is now a growing and popular sport for participants and spectators alike.

“Back in the 70s a group of guys with some Jeeps started playing around on some lakes. They started making a more formal and getting some rules and some organization,” Lannerd explained.

On the 17-inch thick ice over the lake, dozens of vehicles competed using four wheels and some superior driving abilities.

georgetown ice races 5pkg.transfer frame 456 Decades Old Tradition Cruises On Georgetown Lake

(credit: CBS)

“We have four wheel drive and all wheel drive vehicles. We race a bracket where heads up against two drivers and winner moves to the next round,” Lannerd added.

The Our Gang Ice Racing is a nonprofit and doesn’t do this to make any profit. They do it to just afford to rent the ice and pay the insurance company next year.

georgetown ice races 5pkg.transfer frame 1775 Decades Old Tradition Cruises On Georgetown Lake

(credit: CBS)

For the racers it’s more than just beating the opponent, it’s about making sure this tradition continues.

Matt Kroschel

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s