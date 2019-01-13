Filed Under:Bradbury Court, Fort Collins, Fort Collins Police Services, Larimer County

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Multiple reports of someone shooting a weapon in Fort Collins lead to an officer-involved shooting on Saturday night. Officers responded to the area near Bradbury Court and Lake Street.

(credit: CBS)

Fort Collins Police officials say the officer who first arrived encountered a man with a weapon. They say the man was fighting with a female, although further details about that incident were not released.

The officer fired his weapon, hitting the suspect. He was then taken to the hospital. No officers were injured.

Investigators ask anyone who has not yet spoken with detectives about this shooting to call Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Detective Rita Servin at 970-498-5167 or Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868.

