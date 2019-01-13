CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – We all know what it’s like when the check engine light comes on in your car.

“You have no idea what to expect. You have no idea why your car is going off,” Chandi Brown said.

Usually the next step is to see a mechanic, but if you don’t know what you’re talking about, it’s easy to get taken advantage of, especially for women. Mandi Selman works at a garage.

“Unfortunately in the industry I see places where it’s very easy for them to do that,” she said.

That’s why she started the Women’s Car Care Clinic. She works at Wessbecker Automotive and sees women come in all the time with upcharges in their quotes from other shops. One year ago she decided she’d had enough after meeting a woman at the end of her rope.

“I’d been kind of thinking about it for a few months, and then a lady came in and another shop had massively tried to upsell her a bunch of brake work that she didn’t need, and she was pretty upset because she couldn’t afford it, and she had been told her car was unsafe to drive and that was not the case all she needed was brake pads.”

Since then she’s held the class every month and says she gets huge turnouts. Brown has come to this class twice now and says it’s helped her understand her car better, and now she feels more confident taking it to her mechanic.

“I’m no longer just kind of looking at a car and looking around for help to see if anyone can tell me what is what” she said.

She recommends every woman come take Mandi’s class.

“Just to keep on top of things it’s not something that you learn every day if cars aren’t what you love or not your forte,” Mandi said.

The class is held every month in Castle Rock at Wessbecker Automotive, and it’s free to attend. They usually have free food and tire gauges to take home.

LINK: Wessbecker Automotive on Facebook