AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The search continues for the parents of a young skier who ran into a woman while skiing last weekend at Breckenridge. The collision pushed the mother of three, Ura Kim, into a tree causing her to break bones in her face and wrist.

“Last year my wife skied 52 days and I skied 48 days,” said Stephen Kim. “I fell in love with the sport, it changed my life in many different ways. To meet somebody who enjoyed it more than I did was a huge blessing.”

On Jan. 5, they were showing off Colorado’s hills to some friends from out of town. Video from Stephen’s helmet-mounted camera showed them skiing.

Stephen had just turned off his camera, when he noticed a young child skiing recklessly down the hill.

“Just going straight down the hill, nonstop, both skis pointed and he makes a hard right on the catwalk and that’s when he oversteers, catches my wife, hits her on the left shoulder, pushes her into a tree and keeps going.”

Stephen chased after the boy.

“Once I finally caught him, he stops and the first thing out of his mouth was, ‘Sorry, I’m sorry.'”

But at the same time, Stephen’s friends were calling out to him.

“‘Come back here, Ura’s not breathing, she’s unconscious, she’s laying there,’ so, I dropped everything and ran towards her.”

When she wouldn’t respond to his voice, Stephen feared the worst.

“I thought I lost her and the only thing that kept going through my mind was just, ‘Wake up, wake up.'”

The ski patrol would get Ura off the hill and to the hospital, but the boy and his parents were nowhere to be found.

“It would be great if they come forth and apologize to my wife and family for what happened, then there would be closure.”

At first Stephen thought this was the last time they would ever ski again, but Ura has different plans.

“My wife with the great attitude was like, ‘No way, this is great, amazing family sport. We’re going to get back out there. I’m going to heal, and we’re going to be out there next year,’ so who am I to say no?”

Ura’s mouth will be wired shut for three months while the break to her jaw heals, but doctors expect her to make a full recovery.