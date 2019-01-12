LONE TREE, Colo. (CBS4) – South Metro firefighters rushed to an icy pond in Lone Tree on Saturday to save a dog that fell into the ice cold water.

Officials say the firefighters from Firehouse 34 got to the scene off Lone Tree Parkway with a rescuer already ready to go in a dry suit. Other team members stayed on shore and held a safety rope as the rescuer wrestled their way through the ice and water out to the dog.

“Bri” is one lucky pup. The crew from Firehouse 34 was quick to arrive with a rescuer already dressed in a dry suit. The team on shore held his safety rope tightly and the Dive Team was also responding, just in case. All SMFR fire engines are equipped for ice rescues. pic.twitter.com/alkPz6D69l — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) January 12, 2019

After only about 10 seconds, the rescuer grabbed the dog and both were pulled to shore. The dog was seen walking to solid land on its own. It’s unclear if its owners were on hand.

Firefighters repeated a plea to keep dogs on a leash and never try to rescue an animal that fell through an ice pond or lake.