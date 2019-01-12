DENVER (CBS4) – Pro-life demonstrators rallied on the steps of the State Capitol on Saturday. The demonstration turned into a march onto Lincoln Street from 14th to 15th Avenues.

The road was shut down while demonstrators marched around Civic Center Park.

Their message was “all life matter — from conception to natural death.”

The group hopes during the 2019 Legislative Session, an effort will be made to repeal the death penalty in Colorado.

“We have a penal system that can keep people in prison… gives them a chance to repent and shows them the dignity that they deserve as well, so we’re behind that effort, and we hear that will be one of the legislative pieces that comes up soon,” said Deacon Jeoff Bennett with Catholic Charities.

Organizers say their main mission on Saturday was to start a conversation about pro-life and to change hearts.