DENVER (CBS4) – Oblio’s is a little pizzeria on a little corner in Park Hill that’s been a part of the community for a more than 20 years.

“My husband and I started this restaurant back in 1997, and we had it for eight years. We sold it to someone who lived in Park Hill, and he sold it back to us two years ago,” said Dawn McKay.

Dawn and her co-owner and daughter, Morgan McKay, are proud to be Park Hill’s community pizza place. That’s why they decided to give back.

They’ve been watching the news about the government shutdown and after meeting a couple furloughed federal workers in their restaurant, they felt like they had to do something.

“It’s just breaking my heart. We just all need to pitch in and help,” Dawn said.

They are one of many businesses offering help to furloughed workers. Many restaurants like Lucha Cantina and Fazoli’s are offering free meals, and some Colorado banks and credit unions are offering low or no interest loans.

At Oblio’s it goes beyond just giving away a hot meal. They are holding a fundraiser Jan. 14 and 16. Twenty percent of their proceeds those nights will go toward helping federal employees in need.

“It’s all about teaming together and helping each other out,” Morgan said.

They know they might lose money on this deal, but they aren’t worried about that because they’re not just another pizza place. They are a part of the community.

“We’re going to keep doing it until the government shutdown ends,” said Morgan.

To claim a free meal for your whole family, just present your government employee I.D.

Here is a partial list of businesses helping out furloughed federal employees: