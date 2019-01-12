DENVER (CBS4) – Students from the University of Colorado Skaggs School of Pharmacy helped give free flu shots at the National Western Stock Show Saturday. The shots came just as the number of diagnosed cases of influenza are on the rise in Colorado. One exhibitor was especially grateful.

“It’s our biggest show all year,” said Donna Ackerman who runs her family’s booth selling big livestock equipment.

The National Western Complex has booths for everything from hats and boots, to health screenings and flu shots.

“I’ve tried this fall and every time I’ve gone to the different places, they’re out,” Donna said of trying to get a flu shot.

So when Donna heard that she could get her flu shot for free at the Stock Show, she jumped at the opportunity.

“She was very good, didn’t even hurt.”

While it will take two weeks for that vaccine to become effective, second year pharmacology student Devin Rose emphasizes, now is better than never.

“We are still seeing new cases of the flu, so it’s not too late to get it for the season.”

A map released by the CDC this week once again shows high activity level for the flu in Colorado.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says, so far, more than 960 people have been hospitalized with influenza.

“If you have young children in your life, if you have grandparents in your life, they will get much sicker from the flu so protecting yourself is protecting them as well,” said Devin.

Donna has had the flu before and says getting vaccinated is the way to go.

“Depending on how bad it is, you’re just out and then to feel good again, it can take a few weeks. I just don’t think it’s worth it.”

The vaccinations were provided by Kroger and were only being given out on Saturday.

RELATED: National Western Stock Show Story Archive