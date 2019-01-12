  • CBS4On Air

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – City officials in Aurora are notifying residents about flying F16 fighter jets from Buckley Air Force Base. The flybys are part of testing operations.

co fighter jets F 16s Conducting Training Missions, Residents Warned Of Late Night Noise

Crew chiefs from the 140th Wing maintenance section perform pre-flight checks on an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft prior to night flying operations at Buckley Air Force Base, Colo, on 9 Jan, 2018. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. John P. Rohrer)

The 140th Wing with the Colorado Air National Guard is preparing for its combat deployment coming up in the spring.

Residents may notice F-16 jets flying at night for the next few weeks as they conduct training missions. The missions can run as late as 11 p.m.

Questions should be directed to the 140th Wing Public Affairs Office, 720-847-9435, usaf.co.140-wg.list.pa@mail.mil.

