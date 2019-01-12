AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – City officials in Aurora are notifying residents about flying F16 fighter jets from Buckley Air Force Base. The flybys are part of testing operations.

The 140th Wing with the Colorado Air National Guard is preparing for its combat deployment coming up in the spring.

Residents may notice F-16 jets flying at night for the next few weeks as they conduct training missions. The missions can run as late as 11 p.m.

Questions should be directed to the 140th Wing Public Affairs Office, 720-847-9435, usaf.co.140-wg.list.pa@mail.mil.