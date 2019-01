CENTRAL CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – Water service has been restored to Central City after a main line broke on Friday morning. The entire town was without water for about 24 hours because the entire water supply had to be shut off.

The city handed out water bottles to residents and set out portable toilets during the outage. While some businesses decided to close up shop, others like Dostal Alley did not.

Service was restored at around 10 a.m. Saturday.