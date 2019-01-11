Filed Under:Broomfield, Vail Resorts

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — Shares of Vail Resorts are falling after the ski resort company lowered one of its full-year forecasts because of fewer guests in early December. The Broomfield-based company said Friday that it now anticipates fiscal 2019 resort reported EBITDA — or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization — to be slightly below the low end of its prior range of $718 million to $750 million.

gettyimages 134421197 After Lowering Of Profit Forecast, Vail Resorts Stock Falls

Vail (credit: iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Vail said its resorts in Whistler Blackcomb, British Columbia and Lake Tahoe in particular also suffered over the holidays from “increased weather variability.”

gettyimages 51622421 After Lowering Of Profit Forecast, Vail Resorts Stock Falls

Vail (file photo credit: ED KOSMICKI/AFP/Getty Images)

The stock dropped $25.39, or 11.8 percent, to $189.24 in morning trading. Earlier shares traded at $181.96, their lowest point since March 2017.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s