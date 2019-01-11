LONGMONT, Colo. (AP) – A Colorado tutor convicted for a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old student has been sentenced to at least 10 years in prison. The Daily Times-Call reports 36-year-old Natalie Gulyas was sentenced Thursday in Boulder County District Court after a jury found her guilty on all charges in October.

The Longmont tutor was charged in March 2017 with sexual assault on a child, sexual exploitation of a child and internet sexual exploitation of a child.

According to court documents, the mother saw Gulyas kissing her son in February 2017. Prosecutors say Gulyas and the teen exchanged inappropriate photographs, and she enticed him into a relationship.

Public defender Nicole Collins had argued that the boy manipulated her client.

