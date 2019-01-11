COMMERCE CITY, Col. (CBS4) — This partial shutdown of the federal government is set to become the longest in modern history — and it’s impacting more than 15,000 of our state’s federal workers, officials say. With many federal workers living paycheck to paycheck, people and businesses are stepping in to help.

U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter (CO-07), is one of those people. His office will offer food and resources to federal employees and constituents who are affected by the partial government shutdown. Breakfast and lunch meals will be offered Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. until the partial government shutdown ends. Officials said staff will be available to answer questions and provide resources.

“Friday marks the first missed paycheck for thousands of Coloradans, and I’ve heard from many constituents who are concerned about how they’re going to make ends meet. My office is open and here to help those impacted by this shutdown,” said Perlmutter.

Perlmutter’s district is home to the Denver Federal Center in Lakewood which has 28 federal agencies and over 6,000 federal employees.

Help is also available at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City. stadium. On Friday, volunteers worked in the snow, handing out canned goods, milk, bread and more to anyone who needed it.

Dozens came through to collect free food and many were government employees impacted by the furlough.

One of those people is Tressie Weid, who is a single mom of two. She said she missed her first paycheck on Friday, and she’s feeling the pinch. Weid said she’s been looking for side jobs to make some money but this food bank is going to help.

“I have a family, and two small children. It does impact us because I don’t make a fortune. So, I don’t have much savings. I live paycheck to paycheck,” Weid said. “Not having a paycheck coming up is very significant, because I still have to pay my bills and my childcare and my student loans. And those groceries aren’t cheap.”

Thanks to the Food Bank of the Rockies, these families won’t have to worry where their next meal will come from.

Dozens of federal employees impacted by furlough no longer have to worry about feeding their families…as the #GovernmentShutdown continues. Standing in the snow, volunteers with @FoodBankRockies are handing out free food to gov't employees.

The food bank says they are open to everyone — just say you need help, and they’ll provide.

