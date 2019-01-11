DENVER (CBS4) – The large music festival Grandoozy won’t take place at Overland Golf Course in Denver in 2019. Organizers announced that they will be taking “a hiatus.”

The statement from promoters Superfly was posted on Grandoozy.com and reads:

“After a successful debut in September of 2018, Grandoozy will be taking a hiatus in 2019. We feel a special connection to Denver and its people and intend to use this hiatus as an opportunity to create a festival that is even more unique, sustainable, and integrated into the region’s local and creative community. We’re proud of the world-class festival we delivered for a world-class city and are truly humbled by the praise and support Grandoozy received in its inaugural year from the fans, artists, vendors and the city of Denver.”

No further explanation for why the festival won’t take place this year is presented.

The first Grandoozy was held in mid-September and drew 55,000 people. It took place over the course of three days and featured big national performers including Kendrick Lamar, Florence + the Machine and Stevie Wonder. There were multiple stages at the event along with other booths that featured food and drink.

But some Overland Park neighbors were upset about the noise and the traffic congestion surrounding the festival.

In October executive producer Grandoozy David Ehlich told CBS4 he was optimistic that the festival would return for a second year.