DENVER (CBS4) – Gabriel Landeskog will play in the NHL All-Star Game after all. The Colorado Avalanche announced on Friday that the team captain was voted in through the league’s “Last Man In” fan voting.

gettyimages 1056897790 Vote Gabe In Campaign A Success: Landeskog To Play In NHL All Star Game

Gabriel Landeskog #92 of the Colorado Avalanche celebrates his hat trick goal at 16:38 of the third period against the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center on October 18, 2018 in Newark, New Jersey. The Avalanche defeated the Devils 5-3. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The team went all-out to in their effort to get Landeskog into the game. That included handing out buttons and signs that read, “Vote Gabe in.”

Teammates Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen will also play at the NHL All-Star weekend in San Jose. MacKinnon will be one of the four team captains.

The Avs have lost eight of their last nine games and currently sit at 20-16-8. They’ll play in Montreal on Saturday.

