DENVER (CBS4) – Gabriel Landeskog will play in the NHL All-Star Game after all. The Colorado Avalanche announced on Friday that the team captain was voted in through the league’s “Last Man In” fan voting.

The team went all-out to in their effort to get Landeskog into the game. That included handing out buttons and signs that read, “Vote Gabe in.”

YOUR VOTES HAVE BEEN COUNTED! Congratulations to the @adidashockey 2019 #NHLAllStar Last Men In! 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/VnoEmUFnSB — NHL (@NHL) January 11, 2019

Teammates Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen will also play at the NHL All-Star weekend in San Jose. MacKinnon will be one of the four team captains.

The Avs have lost eight of their last nine games and currently sit at 20-16-8. They’ll play in Montreal on Saturday.