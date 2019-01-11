DENVER (CBS4) – From a stock show tradition to a Viking celebration, here are four fun things to do this weekend.

National Western Stock Show & Rodeo

Dust off your boots, hats, and chaps for the nation’s largest livestock, rodeo, and horse show is back in Denver. The National Western Stock Show runs now through the middle of January with a calendar full of events. Admission starts at $10 for adults and $3 for kids.

Denver International Sportsmen’s Expo

The great outdoors heads to the Colorado Convention Center for the Denver International Sportsmen’s Expo. Check out the latest and greatest in outdoor, fishing, hunting, and travel gear Friday through Sunday. Tickets are $16 for adults, admission is free for veterans and kids.

56th Annual Ullr Fest

Connect with your inner Viking and head to Breckenridge for the 56th Annual Ullr Fest. Watch the parade travel through Main Street, prove your dedication to the cold at the Ullr ice plunge, and then retire your Christmas tree at the Ullr bonfire. It’s free to attend.

“Oceans: Our Blue Planet”

Go under the sea and explore every inch of mysterious habitat without leaving Denver! Watch “Oceans: Our Blue Planet” in 3D at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science. Explore the rich diversity in the ocean now through May. Tickets start at $6.