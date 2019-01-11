DENVER (CBS4)– As the partial government shutdown continues to impact finances for those furloughed employees, Coloradans are teaming up to make sure no one goes hungry. They turned out to collect food despite the snowfall on Friday.

Rep. Ed Perlmutter’s Lakewood office purchased food, snacks, and drinks for constituents impacted by furlough. Food will be made available from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Food will be free for those in need at the Democrat’s office until the end of the shutdown. Food was also handed out to federal employees impacted by the shutdown, courtesy of Food Bank of the Rockies.

Tressie Weide, a Denver-based employee for the Department of the Interior, was one of many on furlough who picked up free food from the food bank at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City on Friday.

“I am currently on furlough because of the government shutdown,” Weide told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas. “I don’t make a fortune. So, I do not have much savings, and live paycheck to paycheck. Not having a paycheck coming up is pretty significant. Because, I still have to pay my bills, and my childcare, and my student loans.”

Weide said she took food for her own family and some extra for her co-workers and neighbors who are experiencing a tight budget.

“God knows, groceries are not cheap,” Weide said.

Weide encouraged politicians to quickly find a resolution to their disagreements, to expedite the reopening of the government.

The Food Bank of the Rockies has several pickup locations scheduled in the coming weeks. Anyone in need, no matter their employment status, is welcomed to accept food free of charge.