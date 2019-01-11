DENVER (CBS4) – A Colorado nonprofit is working to make sure families in our communities who are affected by the government shutdown don’t go hungry. The Food Bank of the Rockies is providing emergency food sites to help federal employees who are struggling with unexpected income loss during the shutdown.

Over the next few days, the nonprofit will host three emergency distribution sites. Those will include:

– Friday, January 11: Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, 9-11 am, 6000 Victory Way, Commerce City CO 80022

– Saturday, January 12: Food Bank of the Rockies, 1-4pm, 10700 E 45th Ave, Denver, CO 80239

– Friday, January 18: 24hour Fitness, 1 -3pm, 12039 W. Alameda Parkway, Lakewood, CO 80228

Food being handed out will include both fresh and nonperishable items. The Food Bank of the Rockies says if the government shutdown continues, more emergency distribution events may be scheduled.

You do not need a government I.D. to collect food at a site. The Food Bank of the Rockies suggests bringing bags or boxes to help haul any food you pick up.