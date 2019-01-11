  • CBS4On Air

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A suspect in a bar fight with another man who was holding a child has been sentenced nearly a year after it happened. Devon Premer was sentenced to five years in prison for assault on Friday.

fight Man Involved In Bar Fight With Other Man Holding Child Sentenced

(credit: Jefferson County)

Investigators released surveillance video of the fight at the Crossroads Pizza & Wings Bar on Mt. Evans Boulevard in Pine Junction nearly one year ago, Jan. 25, 2018. It shows a fight between three men, one of whom was holding his 4-year-old daughter.

WARNING: Surveillance video below shows a violent bar fight and a small child nearly getting hurt.

The man holding the child was identified as 39-year-old Richard Brown who is seen approaching a man. Shortly thereafter, another man punches Brown.

devon lee premier mug copy Man Involved In Bar Fight With Other Man Holding Child Sentenced

Devon Lee Premer (credit: Jeffco Sheriff)

Other men got involved, and after several moments the child is taken out Brown’s arms and Brown is then knocked unconscious. The child was not hurt, but Brown was cited for a child abuse charge.

In addition to Premer, Joel Wilson, was arrested on a first-degree assault charge for his role in the attack. He is still awaiting sentencing.

jeffco bar fight Man Involved In Bar Fight With Other Man Holding Child Sentenced

Man believed to be Devon Lee Premer in bar fight video (credit: Jefferson County)

