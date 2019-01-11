  • CBS4On Air

NEW YORK (AP) — Gold Glove-winning free-agent second baseman D.J. LeMahieu and the Yankees have agreed to a $24 million, two-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press, a deal that would appear to eliminate New York as a destination for Manny Machado.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Friday because no agreement had been announced.

gettyimages 947227160 AP Source: LeMahieu, Yankees Agree To $24M, 2 Year Deal

DJ LeMahieu #9 of the Colorado Rockies slides in safe at home on an RBI double in the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on April 16, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

The 30-year-old LeMahieu spent the previous eight seasons with Colorado at hitter-friendly Coors Field and won the NL batting title in 2016 with a .348 average. He hit .276 last year with 15 homers and 62 RBIs, and he won his second straight Gold Glove and third overall.

gettyimages 1040512794 AP Source: LeMahieu, Yankees Agree To $24M, 2 Year Deal

DENVER, CO – SEPTEMBER 25: D.J. LeMahieu #9 of the Colorado Rockies hits a RBI single in the fourth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Coors Field on September 25, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

New York was seeking infielders in the absence of shortstop Didi Gregorius, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery and is not expected back until summer. The Yankees signed former Colorado shortstop Troy Tulowitzki last week and said he will be their starting shortstop. LeMahieu likely will see time at second, third and possibly even first.
Outfielder Aaron Hicks agreed to a $6 million, one-year contract that avoided arbitration and more than doubled his salary from $2,825,000. The 29-year-old switch-hitter took over as the Yankees primary center fielder and set career highs with 137 games, 27 homers and 79 RBIs.

By RONALD BLUM, AP Baseball Writer

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

