DENVER (CBS4) — Snow in Colorado isn’t anything unusual, but parts of the state haven’t seen much of it so far this season. As of Friday morning, Denver had only officially received 8.2 inches — which is almost 15 inches below normal through January 11.

Friday’s snow was a welcome sight for anyone concerned about drought. And it’s not just the Front Range getting some relief.

Adams State University in Alamosa closed early on Friday due to the heavy snow.

Update: Due to current weather conditions, Adams State University will close at noon on Friday, January 11th. Events scheduled on campus this evening will occur, including basketball games at Plachy Hall. #ThisIsAdamsState pic.twitter.com/DBLGmV7aTM — Adams State (@adamsstate) January 11, 2019

Several students chose a surprising way to celebrate the snow day. Instead of stepping into skis, or strapping into a snowboard, they slipped into swimsuits and dove right in!

Adams State swim team ready to dive into a new semester. Things we do at ASU. #ThisIsAdamsState #SnowFun #WelcomeBackStudents pic.twitter.com/2eRCqOyh8U — Adams State (@adamsstate) January 11, 2019

Other colleges settled for showing off shots of their snow-covered campuses.

Snow — mixed with rain below about 6,000 feet — was expected continue through Friday night.