DENVER (CBS4) — Snow in Colorado isn’t anything unusual, but parts of the state haven’t seen much of it so far this season. As of Friday morning, Denver had only officially received 8.2 inches — which is almost 15 inches below normal through January 11.

Friday’s snow was a welcome sight for anyone concerned about drought. And it’s not just the Front Range getting some relief.

1 6 Rain Or Snow. It Doesnt Matter. We Need It!

Adams State University in Alamosa closed early on Friday due to the heavy snow.

Several students chose a surprising way to celebrate the snow day. Instead of stepping into skis, or strapping into a snowboard, they slipped into swimsuits and dove right in!

Other colleges settled for showing off shots of their snow-covered campuses.

Snow — mixed with rain below about 6,000 feet — was expected continue through Friday night.

 

